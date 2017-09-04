× Police: One dead in deadly shooting in Glen Carbon

GLEN CARBON, IL – One person is dead and one is in custody after a fatal shooting Sunday night in Glen Carbon Illinois. The shooting happened just before 7:30 pm on Hillcrest Drive.

Police say several people were at the residence during the shooting. Officers arriving on the scene found an unresponsive 43-year-old male in the backyard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, who is being held at the Madison County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing.