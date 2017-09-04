Senator Durbin says lawmakers have a lot to do in the next session of congress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL - Labor Day parades always bring out the big-name politicians in the St. Louis area. Today that person was Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin met with people in Belleville.

While there he updated us on the big issues being debated on capitol hill in the coming weeks.

Durbin said, “We`ve got to extend the debt limit, we gotta pass a budget, we cannot turn our backs on hurricane victims. My idea is to put in a package, and let`s do it”.

The senator was in the Metro East, but his thoughts were in Texas, and with the victims of Hurricane Harvey and getting them the money they need.

“Let's do it on a bi-partisan basis. Wouldn't America be happy to hear that congress finally got something right on a bi-partisan basis in the month of September.”

Durbin also said there should be debate about what to do with the so-called dreamers. They are the young people living in America illegally, through no fault of their own.

“These young people were brought to this country as babies, as infants, as toddlers and they didn`t have anything to say about the decision. They went through school, they did the right thing, they kept their nose clean, and now all they ask is a chance. A chance to be a part of America’s future. That`s not too much to ask”.

He says the one and only face to face conversation he`s had with the president was about the DACA program.

“He looked me in the eye and said 'don`t worry about those kids. We`ll take care of those kids.' I`m going to trust that the president will keep his word, and so far, he has. I hope he does with his formal announcement tomorrow”.

One other thing congress will have to handle immediately is the growing threat from North Korea.

“The testing that they`ve had in the last few weeks is scary”.

With the recent missile launch toward the U.S., and the most recent right over Japan, it`s time to get serious about this threat.

“It`s a reminder that we live in a dangerous world. We need to have firm resolve to let the leaders of North Korea know they can`t get away with anything and we need to do anything, short of war, to resolve any conflict”.

In regards to DACA, the president is expected to unveil his plans for the program Tuesday.