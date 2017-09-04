University of Missouri professor studies tick-borne diseases

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A professor at the University of Missouri has received nearly half a million dollars in federal grant money to develop new ways to combat tick-borne disease affecting cattle.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has granted Roger Stich $460,000 for his research of ticks and tick-borne pathogens.

Stich and his team are working on developing a sustainable method to root out an infectious blood disease in cattle spread through bacteria transmitted by ticks.

Stich says his team plans to use extracts from tick tissues to create immunizations that will serve as a more efficient and environmentally sound means of fighting the disease.

Missouri has seen an increase in tick-borne illnesses over the past several years. Stich estimates ticks affect more than 80 percent of beef cattle.

