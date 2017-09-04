US Ambassador to UN: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was “begging for war” as she urged the UN Security Council to adopt the strongest sanctions measures possible to stop Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

Speaking at a Security Council emergency meeting on Monday morning, Haley said North Korea’s sixth nuclear test was a clear sign that “the time for half measures” from the UN had to end.

“Enough is enough,” Haley said. “We have taken an incremental approach, and despite the best of intentions, it has not worked.”

Haley said talks with North Korea have clearly not worked.

She added that while the United States did not want war, US patience is not unlimited when Pyongyang is threatening with missiles pointed at US territories.

By Jeremy Herb, CNN