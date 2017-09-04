× With Stockley verdict looming, vigil for Anthony Lamar Smith announced

ST. LOUIS – Family, clergy, and activists will hold a vigil for Anthony Lamar Smith.

The vigil comes as the public awaits a judge’s verdict against former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, who’s accused of killing Smith following a police chase in December 2011.

The candlelight vigil is slated to start around 7 p.m. Monday at the corner of Acme and West Florissant avenues, the site where the shooting happened.

Protesters have promised “mass disruptions” if Stockley is not convicted. St. Louis police have been proactive in response, putting up barricades in areas where demonstrations would be expected.