BALLWIN, MO — The St. Louis County Bomb Squad is investigating box of old WWII grenades . They were found at a construction site on Leslie Lane.

Construction workers tell FOX 2 that they found the box while digging. The bomb squad is at the site as a precaution. They are working to see if the grenades are still live.

