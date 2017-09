× Bridge demolition in Forest Park part of $3.1 million upgrade

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Liberal Arts Bridge in Forest Park will be torn down Tuesday. It’s part of a $3.1 million dollar upgrade in the park between the Boathouse and the Muny.

A new, safer bridge will be built that connects Government drive to Pagoda circle. Also, the waterway will be redone with a new stepping stone crossing and rock seating area.