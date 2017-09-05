× Chick-fil-a giving away FREE breakfast through app

ST. LOUIS, MO — Here’s a delicious deal that might tempt your tastebuds. Chick-fil-a is giving away free breakfast all this month. You’ll need to download or update the restaurant’s app and place your order via the app to get the offer.

The restaurant chain is offering your choice of a chicken biscuit, egg white grill or hash brown scramble bowl.

The freebie is only available during breakfast hours. You can only get free one item during the month.

Grab the app here: https://one.chick-fil-a.com/