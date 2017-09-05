× Endangered person advisory issued for missing Brentwood teen

ST. LOUIS, MO — The state of Missouri has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 15-year-old. Police say that Samuel L. Heisel left his home in Brentwood after midnight on September 5th. They found his vehicle crashed at Old Highway 79 and North Main Street in O’Fallon, MO at 7:00am.

Investigators believe the crash happened between 2am-3am. Heisel’s vehicle was found unoccupied. Police found suicidal notes inside the vehicle. At this time, no one fitting his description has taken to the hospital.

Heisel is described by the Missouri Highway Patrol as an Asian male, 5’8″ tall, 130 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. He has a disfigured right arm

Anyone with information related to this case should call 911 or the Brentwood Police Department at 314-644-7100.