× Finish Line offering up to 60% off at online store

ST. LOUIS, MO — Say goodbye to summer and save with the end of the season sale at Finish Line online. Get up to 60 percent off hundreds of items for men, women and kids. Check out brands like Nike, Under Armour, Jordan, The North Face and more.

You’ll find discounts on shoes and apparel get flat rate shipping on all sale items for seven dollars.

More information: http://www.Finishline.com