Krewson holds first of five town halls

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson hosted her first of five town hall meetings Tuesday evening at the O’Fallon Park YMCA.

The town halls are a chance for residents to talk with city leaders about issues facing the city, including crime and the search for a new police chief.

The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday in the Central West End.

he full list of remaining town halls can be found below, with an additional link for submitting questions prior to a town hall.

Town Hall Locations and Dates:

O’Fallon Park YMCA – Tuesday, September 5

6:00PM – 8:00PM

4343 Florissant Avenue

Schlafly Branch Library – Thursday, September 7

6:00PM – 8:00PM

225 N Euclid Avenue

Vashon High School – Tuesday, September 19

6:00PM – 8:00PM

3035 Cass Avenue

Carpenter Branch Library – Thursday, September 21

6:00PM – 8:00PM

3309 S Grand Boulevard

Carondelet Park Rec Center – Saturday, September 23

12:00PM – 2:00PM

930 Holly Hills Avenue

Questions are also being accepted between meetings at http://bit.ly/askcityhall