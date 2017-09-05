Krewson holds first of five town halls
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson hosted her first of five town hall meetings Tuesday evening at the O’Fallon Park YMCA.
The town halls are a chance for residents to talk with city leaders about issues facing the city, including crime and the search for a new police chief.
The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday in the Central West End.
he full list of remaining town halls can be found below, with an additional link for submitting questions prior to a town hall.
Town Hall Locations and Dates:
O’Fallon Park YMCA – Tuesday, September 5
6:00PM – 8:00PM
4343 Florissant Avenue
Schlafly Branch Library – Thursday, September 7
6:00PM – 8:00PM
225 N Euclid Avenue
Vashon High School – Tuesday, September 19
6:00PM – 8:00PM
3035 Cass Avenue
Carpenter Branch Library – Thursday, September 21
6:00PM – 8:00PM
3309 S Grand Boulevard
Carondelet Park Rec Center – Saturday, September 23
12:00PM – 2:00PM
930 Holly Hills Avenue
Questions are also being accepted between meetings at http://bit.ly/askcityhall