L`éCole Culinaire announces new fall menu

ST. LOUIS, MO — L`éCole Culinaire student-run restaurant announces exciting fall menu available now through October 5.

Recipe: Noir Et Blanc (Black & White Pasta)

Pici Pasta

Ingredients:

• 2 Cups Flour

• ¾ Cup Water

Directions:

Place the flour in a bowl or on a flat working surface and create a well in the center. Add the water and a pinch of salt to the middle. Slowly stir the water and incorporate the flour until it forms a solid mass. Knead by hand for 3-5 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest for at least 30 minutes.

Sauce & Dish

Ingredients:

• 6-8 Mussels

• 4-5 Clams

• 1 Tbsp. Diced Onion

• Slivered Garlic

• 6 Ounces White Wine

• 4 Cubes Cold Butter

• 1/8 Cup Crushed Roasted Tomatoes

• Fresh Chopped Parsley

Directions:

In a hot skillet, melt one cube of butter and gently sauté the onions. Add in the clams and white wine and cover to steam. Once the clams are open, add mussels, garlic, tomatoes. Simmer until the clam`s open. Toss in the cubes of butter and lower the heat (this will cause the sauce to thicken). Season with salt, pepper and parsley. Toss with freshly cooked pasta.

