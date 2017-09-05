Manufacturing incident disrupts operations at Boeing plant in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, MO – An incident at a Boeing plant on highway 94 has disrupted operations. Officials have moved employees out of a building after what company representatives call a manufacturing-related incident. A FOX 2 photographer in SkyFOX helicopter spotted a firetruck and ambulance on the business campus.

A representative from Boeing released this statement about the incident:

“Boeing officials have temporarily moved approximately 20 employees out of one of its buildings at its St. Charles facility following a manufacturing-related incident that occurred earlier today. The employees were moved as a safety precaution. There is no threat to public safety. Boeing is working with local law enforcement and the Department of Defense to declare the area safe to return to normal operations, which is expected to occur later today.”