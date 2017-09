× Mayor Lyda Krewson to hold first town hall meeting Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, MO — Mayor Lyda Krewson is hosting the first of five planned town hall meetings this month.

It’s a chance for residents to talk with city leaders about issues facing St. Louis. This includes crime and the search for a new police chief.

The first meeting is from 6pm-8pm at the O’Fallon park YMCA on Florissant avenue.