Thousands of Pink Floyd fans jammed into Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights to see local favorite El Monstero take the stage for a dazzling performance filled with lights, lasers and pyrotechnics. This year the band was joined on stage by the St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra who also opened the show and treated concert goers to several “pops” selections.
PICTURES: El Monstero with St Louis Philharmonic Orchestra
St. Louis Philharmonic joins El Monstero to perform ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ Saturday
