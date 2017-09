Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON, IL - A possible drowning is under investigation near Grafton.

A man in a boat got stuck on a sandbar around 6pm Monday. That's when he got out of the boat to push it off the sandbar. When the boat suddenly moved he fell into the water and under the boat. He has not been seen since.

It's not known at this point if there were other people on the boat at the time.