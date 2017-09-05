Refugees attacked by neighbors in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A 27-year-old woman was brutally attacked on Labor Day in front of her home in a south city neighborhood, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to a police spokesperson, the attack happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday in front of a home in the 3700 block of Bamberger.

Police received a number of calls and once they arrived, they found four victims, two women and two men, all in their 20s. One of the victims, a 27-year-old woman, was found unresponsive and had to be rushed to the hospital.

In a closed Facebook group, one post stated that the woman was beaten with a pipe or a bat and after she was already unconscious.

"A girl was just savagely beaten on Bamberger. Cops, fire, and paramedics are everywhere... they apparently got her breathing again, so that's good. This happened in broad daylight... a neighbor told me that after they had beaten her sufficiently that someone hit her in the head with a bat or pipe."

Police believe a group of about seven people are responsible for the attack. They took five people into custody, including four individuals who are 15 years of age or younger. Police are looking for two other suspects.

According to neighbors, the victims are African refugees and don't speak English very well. They said the suspects live on the street and were upset with the refugees for an earlier incident.​