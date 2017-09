Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A new smoking ban means cleaner air for Metro passengers. That ban goes into effect Tuesday.

Smoking is already prohibited on Metro vehicles and on MetroLink station platforms. Now, all Metro transit center properties in Missouri and Illinois will become entirely smoke-free.

The ban includes indoor waiting areas and outdoor areas like bus shelters, and Metro park-ride lots. This includes smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes.