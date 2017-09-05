× Someone bought a $1 million Mega Millions ticket at a St. Louis QuikTrip

ST. LOUIS, MO — A $1 million dollar Mega Millions ticket was sold in St. Louis. Someone purchased the ticket at the QuikTrip located on 2791 Dunn Road.

The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Sept. 1 to win the $1 million “Match 5” prize. The winning number combination was: 4, 13, 31, 50 and 64.

May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery, writes that, “If you’re the lucky player holding the million-dollar ticket from Friday night’s drawing, be sure to sign the back of it right away, and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize.”

Draw Game winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until Feb. 28. Prizes can be claimed at any of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City and Springfield.

The win marks the seventh time a Missouri Lottery player has won a $1 million Mega Millions “Match 5” prize since October 2013. The estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is $61 million.