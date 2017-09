Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis Black Repertory Company will open their 41st season of Theatre from an African-American Perspective with Colman Domingo`s new comedy DOT.

The show will be directed by Black Rep Founder and Producing Director Ron Himes, and will run September 6 - 24 at The Edison Theatre on the campus of Washington University.

DOT

Performed by The Black Rep

September 6th - September 24th

Edison Theatre

6465 Forsyth Blvd.

Washington University

More information: www.TheBlackRep.org