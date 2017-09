× St. Louis county council to meet about proposed ice rink at Creve Coeur Lake park

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis county council is once again set to debate a proposed ice rink at Creve Coeur Lake Park.

Tempers flared at last week’s meeting with strong words exchanged between county executive Steve Stenger and council chair Sam Page.

Page says the council was misled about land grading underway at the park. Stenger said the council had ample time to consider the project.