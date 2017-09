Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – St. Louis police had to use a Taser to help them subdue and arrest a man accused of bodyslamming a toddler inside a north city store.

According to police, the attack happened Saturday at the Dollar General on N. Grand Boulevard, across the street from Fairground Park.

Prosecutors said the suspect, 33-year-old Cleven Smith, didn’t know the girl or her parents. The child's parents told police Smith slammed their child without provocation.

Smith was charged with assault and resisting arrest.

The manager at the store said the two-year-old is expected to be okay.