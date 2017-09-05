Them Yo People’s Hospitality contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Meet Mr. Gary the "King of Hospitality" and host of Them Yo People.

He has five tips for great hospitality:

1. When you walk into a room speak and acknowledge everyone.

2. Always say 'Thank You' to acknowledge service being received.

3. When someone acknowledges your service always say 'Your Welcome'.

4. Always T.I.P.S. (To Insure Proper Services) when someone provides services to you.

5. Take time to complete the survey when you have received good

Enter the Them Yo People Hospitality Contest here: ThemYoPeople.com