× U of Illinois: Ending DACA creates uncertainty for students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – University of Illinois officials say the decision from President Donald Trump’s administration to wind down a program protecting young immigrants from deportation creates uncertainty for some students.

The university system’s president and chancellors of its campuses in Chicago, Urbana-Champaign and Springfield sent a letter to students, faculty and staff Tuesday afternoon. Earlier Tuesday Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the program known as DACA is an “unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch.”

UI officials say eliminating DACA “is inconsistent with our commitment to accessible and high-quality education for all qualified and deserving students.”

School officials say they will comply with federal law. However they say they pledge to assist and support students and will continue to protect confidential student and employee information “to the fullest extent allowed by law.”