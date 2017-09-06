Air-med evacuation crews stand-down after Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Fox 2 / KPLR 11 meteorologist Chris Higgins joined several dozen aeromedical evacuation crews from the U.S. Air Force, who converged on Little Rock Air Force Base this past weekend.

Some of them came from the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Scott Air Force Base, the rest from other bases as far away as California to the west and South Carolina to the east. They were all there to prepare for possible deployment into the Hurricane Harvey disaster zone.

While crews waited to receive orders to move south, they reviewed checklists, double and triple checked their equipment and talked about different patient scenarios they may encounter if and when they were called into action.

However, the pace of rescue operations into Texas and Louisiana slowed over the weekend and the crews from Little Rock were told they could stand down. It was a great opportunity to check their procedures should they be called back into action in the wake of Hurricane Irma, which is expected to affect Florida over the coming weekend.