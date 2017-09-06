Airport improvements forthcoming, but passengers might not notice immediately

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Passengers are going to see tens of millions of dollars in improvements in the future at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Ultimately, the list of jobs will total about $110 million in capital improvements.

There is a very long list of work. Much of it are mundane improvements, but necessary work.

Airport commissioners got things rolling Tuesday by giving the go ahead for $80 million worth of changes. Some of the money will be spent on equipment for both snow removal and deicing of planes. Crews will replace various parts of the heating and cooling systems in the terminals. Concrete will be rehabilitated in the parking garages.

“Some of it is additional equipment as well, so you may or may not see that as you’re a passenger,” said Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. “Additional snow equipment, some additional firefighting equipment, and there are some updates to the roadway systems. So there could be pieces that the public will see, but you’re not going to see it overnight."

The cost of the improvements will be funded in a number of ways, including bonds and fees paid by passengers.

A big change that should happen in just a few weeks is the plan to improve the Wi-Fi program. Right now, when passengers sign on they are allowed 20 minutes of free Wi-Fi time. Under a new agreement passengers will receive up to an hour of free Wi-Fi after watching a 30 second commercial. The new Wi-Fi plan should go begin October 1 if officials at city hall also give their approval.