Ameren to try again for Missouri approval of new power line

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ An Ameren subsidiary plans to try again to get state approval for a high-voltage power line after changing its route and getting consent from several northeastern Missouri counties.

Ameren said Wednesday it will apply later this month to the Missouri Public Service Commission to build the 100-mile line.

The utility regulatory panel granted Ameren conditional approval in April 2016, so long as it later got local approval to string the power line across roads. But a state appeals court struck that down, ruling that county approvals must come before state approval.

The case served as precedent for Missouri regulators to also reject a wind-energy project by Clean Line Energy Partners.

Ameren secured its last necessary local approvals Tuesday. Its new route follows the right-of-way for existing power lines.