August weather in Illinois was cooler, dryer than average

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois saw cooler-than-average temperatures in August and the National Weather Service says the lower temperatures are expected to continue in September.

Illinois State Climatologist Jim Angel of the Illinois State Water Survey at the University of Illinois says the statewide average temperature was 70.6 degrees in August. That’s 3 degrees below normal and the 12th coolest August on record.

The coolest daily temperature was 42 degrees, reported on Aug. 25 in the DeKalb County community of Shabbona. The warmest temperature was Aug. 21 in Effingham, where it hit 96 degrees.

Statewide precipitation also was below normal. Angel says the average was 2.41 inches, or 1.18 inches below normal.