Back-to-school germ prevention

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _No parent likes it when children go to school and come home sick. It happens but you and your child play a part in the frequency of how often it happens.
President and Founder, Dr. Matt Bruckel with Total Access Urgent Care, joins us with how to become a school yard germ buster.
Causes/Background
- Elementary school children get eight to twelve colds or cases of the flu each year
- Schools are a germ "candy store"
- Water fountains - dirtier than a toilet seat
- Cafeteria trays
- Kid-to-kid contact
Prevention
- Children need to be well rested
- School aged kids should get 10-11 hours of sleep a night
- Exercise
- Recommended 40 minutes of running-around time.
- Healthy Diet
- Hand washing is key
- Sing happy birthday twice - wash for at least 20 seconds
- Soap and water is better than hand sanitizer
- Get flu shot early in season
To learn more visit: TAUC.com