Back-to-school germ prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _No parent likes it when children go to school and come home sick. It happens but you and your child play a part in the frequency of how often it happens.

President and Founder, Dr. Matt Bruckel with Total Access Urgent Care, joins us with how to become a school yard germ buster.

Causes/Background

Elementary school children get eight to twelve colds or cases of the flu each year

Schools are a germ "candy store"

Water fountains - dirtier than a toilet seat

Cafeteria trays

Kid-to-kid contact

Prevention

Children need to be well rested

School aged kids should get 10-11 hours of sleep a night

Exercise

Recommended 40 minutes of running-around time.

Healthy Diet

Hand washing is key

Sing happy birthday twice - wash for at least 20 seconds

Soap and water is better than hand sanitizer

Get flu shot early in season

To learn more visit: TAUC.com