Back-to-school germ prevention

Posted 9:28 am, September 6, 2017, by , Updated at 09:27AM, September 6, 2017

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _No parent likes it when children go to school and come home sick. It happens but you and your child play a part in the frequency of how often it happens.

President and Founder, Dr. Matt Bruckel with Total Access Urgent Care, joins us with how to become a school yard germ buster.

Causes/Background

  • Elementary school children get eight to twelve colds or cases of the flu each year
  • Schools are a germ "candy store"
  • Water fountains - dirtier than a toilet seat
  • Cafeteria trays
  • Kid-to-kid contact

Prevention 

  • Children need to be well rested
  • School aged kids should get 10-11 hours of sleep a night
  • Exercise
  • Recommended 40 minutes of running-around time.
  • Healthy Diet
  • Hand washing is key
  • Sing happy birthday twice - wash for at least 20 seconds
  • Soap and water is better than hand sanitizer
  • Get flu shot early in season

To learn more visit: TAUC.com