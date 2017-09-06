× Biss drops lieutenant gov running mate over Israel stance

CHICAGO (AP) – Illinois gubernatorial candidate Daniel Biss has dropped his running mate citing disagreement over a stance on Israel.

The state senator announced Chicago Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa as his lieutenant governor candidate last week. But in a Wednesday statement Biss says they no longer agree on the “deeply personal” issue.

Biss supports a two-state solution and opposes the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement called BDS. It seeks to ostracize Israel over its treatment of Palestinians by lobbying corporations and others to cut ties with the Jewish state.

Biss says he grew up in an Israeli family and his great-grandparents didn’t survive the Holocaust.

Ramirez-Rosa says he’s consistently supported a two-state solution and opposes BDS locally, though he’s open to considering it on the federal level.

Biss says he’ll choose another running mate soon. He’s among several Democrats vying for the chance to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.