Enter to win the St. Jude Dream Home – Call: 1-800-667-3394
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Cardinals get reliever Nicasio from Phillies

Posted 3:40 pm, September 6, 2017, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 6: Juan Nicasio #12 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws a pitch in the ninth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 6, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Pirates won 6-3. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired right-handed reliever Juan Nicasio from Philadelphia in exchange for minor league infielder Eliezer Alvarez.

The 31-year-old Nicasio had joined the Phillies last week on a waiver claim from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is 3-5 with a 2.79 ERA in a National League-leading 67 games this season. Nicasio has struck out 61 batters in 61.1 innings of work this season, walked 18 and held opponents to a .218 average.

The Cardinals entered Wednesday just three games out of the NL wild-card lead and four games back in the NL Central.

Nicasio is a free agent at the end of the season and would not be eligible for postseason play. In 260 career games (82 starts), the Dominican is 35-37 with a 4.60 ERA in 618.2 innings pitched.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball