Fire damages St. Louis auto repair shop for second time

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Fire overnight damaged an auto repair shop in north St. Louis. It's the same location damaged by fire three weeks ago.

The fire started around 2 a.m. at FDS Auto Service and Sales on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at Academy. The same shop burned on August 18.

That fire was called suspicious.

A witness told investigators and the store owner she saw two men set the August fire. There is no word on what may have caused this morning's fire.

Owner Chris Magwood says someone must have a vendetta against him. He says he may move his business to another location.