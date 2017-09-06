× Former GOP lawmaker appointed to Missouri housing commission

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed a former longtime Republican lawmaker to the state’s Housing Development Commission.

Greitens on Wednesday announced he picked former lawmaker Jason Crowell to the post.

Crowell was elected to the Missouri House in 2000 and served as House majority floor leader. He then served eight years in the state Senate.

Crowell also made an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Congress in 2013 to replace resigned U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson. He and eight other candidates lost to GOP Rep. Jason Smith.

Crowell is now an attorney at Osburn Hine & Yates, LLC in Cape Girardeau.

The Missouri Housing Development Commission oversees and finances affordable housing, including low-income housing tax credits.