Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is almost over; and the final tickets for a chance at the home have been sold.

There are five bedrooms, five and a half beds, and you could fit five cars in the garage. Your friends will be shocked when you tell them it only cost $100 for a home worth $480,000. But it is really priceless; it's a one of a kind residence.

The home is located in the Ashford Knoll Neighborhood in Cottleville.