Greitens tours Missouri businesses adding more than 800 jobs

ST. PETERS, Mo. (AP) – Gov. Eric Greitens says the planned addition of more than 800 jobs on both sides of Missouri is evidence of a strong state economy.

The Republican governor on Wednesday visited two Kansas City-area businesses and one in suburban St. Louis.

Spring Venture Group in Kansas City plans to add 681 jobs in sales, marketing, technology and data analytics. The company specializes in the senior health insurance market. It could receive $7.5 million in state incentives if it meets job targets.

Rosnet in Parkville plans to add 50 jobs, aided by about $550,000 in state incentives. The company provides information services for the restaurant industry.

Seyer Industries in St. Peters plans to create 125 jobs as part of an expansion. It could receive $2.8 million in state incentives.