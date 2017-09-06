× Hearing set for ex-priest who pleaded guilty to molestation

CHICAGO (AP) _ A hearing is set to determine whether a former Chicago priest should remain locked up indefinitely at an Illinois facility for sex offenders.

The Illinois attorney general’s office is acting under a little-used law. It says Daniel McCormack would be a risk to children if released from the Rushville site. A hearing begins Wednesday. McCormack’s attorney declined to comment.

McCormack pleaded guilty in 2007 to molesting five boys and was sentenced to five years in prison. The Archdiocese of Chicago has spent millions compensating victims, and more lawsuits are pending.

Attorney general’s office spokeswoman Maura Possley told the Chicago Tribune the state would have to prove that McCormack has a mental disorder making it likely he would hurt someone again in order to have him committed indefinitely.

Information from: Chicago Tribune