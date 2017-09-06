Imo’s Pizza is offering a deal to help kids with wheelchairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Imo's pizza is square but the company draws circles around its competition when it comes to "Variety." Not only on the menu but also with the children's charity. Variety's executive director Brian Roy is here to explain how this pie in the sky idea will help the kids.

Imo's has two Variety box specials. They're called "The Great Tastes of St. Louis" box and "The Square Meal Deal Box." With every purchase of either box, Imo's pizza is donating $1 to Variety, the Children's Charity, which will go towards motorized wheelchairs for children.

To order online or for the Imo's nearest you, visit: www.imospizza.com