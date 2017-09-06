× Lincoln County man charged with child abuse

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A 29-year-old Lincoln County man was charged Wednesday in connection with a child abuse investigation.

According to a spokesperson for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating a criminal complaint of child abuse on August 29. The abuse is said to have occurred in the 600 block of Linn’s Mall Road sometime earlier that month.

Prosecutors allege Andrew Sumner spanked a female child under the age of 3 until she vomited. A witness told investigators that Sumner held the child over the toilet and would not stop spanking her until she stopped crying.

In an interview with the sheriff’s office, Sumner is said to have admitted spanking the victim too hard and leaving bruises.

Sumner was charged with abuse or neglect of a child. He remains in custody at Lincoln County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

According to court documents, Sumner is not allowed to have contact with the victim or her family, and cannot have unsupervised visits with anyone under the age of 18.