Man sentenced for trying to have murder witness killed

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis-area man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to arrange the death of a witness in a murder case.

Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old William “Chuckie” Clarett, of Berkeley, was sentenced Wednesday. He was convicted in May of conspiracy to commit murder for hire.

Prosecutors say Clarett tried to arrange the murder of a witness in his trial for the 2015 murder of 28-year-old Travis Hayden of Kinloch. They alleged he asked a friend and a fellow inmate to help find a hit man but the other inmate alerted authorities. And undercover agent then pretended to be a hit man.

Clarett’s girlfriend, 32-year-old Barbrial ones, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced in June to three years and two months in prison.