Margie’s Money Saver: $8.99 Aquacube Shower Speaker from Bellechic
ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Bring your favorite music with you into the shower and save. Right now, Bellechic has an Aquacube Shower Speaker for just $8.99.
You will need to enter an exclusive code from Brad’s Deals.
It features a water resistant bluetooth speaker, so you can listen to music or even take calls. Plus shipping is free!
This offer is good through Friday, September 8 or while supplies last.
Coupon Code: BRADSDEALS
To shop visit: https://www.bellechic.com