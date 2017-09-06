× Missouri lieutenant governor wants fix for senior cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson is urging lawmakers to call a special session to restore funding cuts to services for the elderly and veterans.

A Wednesday release from the Republican’s office says he’ll ask lawmakers to reconvene to undo those cuts. He’s also asking senators to consider action against a Democratic colleague who posted and then deleted a Facebook comment expressing hope that President Donald Trump is assassinated.

He’s holding a press conference Thursday to push for a special session.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens in June vetoed a bill that would have restored funding for in-home and nursing care services for the elderly and people with disabilities.

Spokesman Parker Briden said Greitens hasn’t seen a proposal on the issue but said he’s willing to review any suggested policy changes.