Missouri teacher charged with sexually exploiting minor

CLEVER, Mo. – A former elementary school teacher in southwest Missouri has been charged with three counts of sexually exploiting a minor.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Christian County grand jury indictment alleges 38-year-old Adam Phillips created obscene material between January and June of 2010 by videotaping a minor engaging in sexual activity. The minor was under the age of 14.

Phillips taught at Clever Elementary for more than a decade. Superintendent Steve Carvajal says the district put Phillips on leave in 2015 when the allegations surfaced. Phillips later resigned from his position as a second grade teacher.

He was arrested following the indictment but was later released on a $25,000 bond.

Phillips’ attorney, Erica Mynarich, didn’t immediately return a phone message left by The Associated Press requesting comment.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com