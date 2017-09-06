× Nashville School Board holds special meeting to discuss superintendent’s controversial column

NASHVILLE, Ill. – A special school board meeting was called Wednesday night in Nashville, Illinois after some parents and teachers called for the firing of the superintendent following a column he wrote in the local paper that some found offensive.

In his weekly column published in the Nashville News, Superintendent Ernie Fowler recalled his time as a 15-year-old playing volleyball against a “blonde haired, blue-eyed girl of his high school fantasy world.” The column went on to say she had “well-developed assets hidden under a t-shirt with the words ‘bullets’ sprawled across the front.”

Some parents and teachers found the comments of the column offensive and “creepy.”

After meeting for nearly three hours, the board dismissed from their closed door meeting without making a comment, but Fox 2 was told no decision was made as a result of the meeting.

The Nashville Education Association released the following statement after the meeting Wednesday night:

“Although the school board did not come to a decision tonight, the Nashville Education Association maintains its position that the school board should ask for Superintendent Fowler’s resignation or remove him from his position. We are grateful to the community members who supported NCHS tonight, and we encourage you to stay informed about the issues caused by Superintendent Fowler’s actions that have negatively impacted District #99. Let your voices be heard to those making decisions for our district.”

No word on when the board will have any comment on the matter.