Official Rules: Gridiron Guru

FOX 2 and KPLR 11’s Gridiron Guru Challenge

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received.

ALL FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE APPLICATION AND PROVIDE TRUTHFUL AND PERTINENT INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. DISQUALIFICATION IS IN THE SOLE DISCRETION OF KTVI/KPLR AND/OR COMMUNITY TELEVISION OF MISSOURI, LLC.

KTVI and KPLR will conduct the Gridiron Guru Challenge (“Contest”) substantially as described in these Official Rules (“Rules”). Participation in the Contest constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of, these Rules. This Contest be temporarily postponed or discontinued at any time without prior notice. The Contest is intended for play in the United States only, is void where prohibited, and is subject to all federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Do not participate if you are not eligible and located in the United States at the time of entry.

This contest is sponsored by Second Street Media, Inc., 1017 Olive Street, Mezzanine Level, St. Louis, MO, 63101.

©2016 Second Street Media, Inc.

The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Contest website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

Contest entries will be accepted beginning at 11:01 am CST on Sept 1, 2017. Entries will be accepted until the published cutoff time for each game as posted on the picks page of this website.

This Contest is not intended to be used for gambling purposes. If it is determined that a participant is using the Contest for gambling purposes, he/she will be disqualified.

1. ELIGIBILITY: Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or above, as determined by KTVI/KPLR and reside in the St. Louis Designated Market Area as defined by The Nielsen Company. Employees of KTVI/KPLR, KTVI, LLC (collectively, the “Sponsor”), MTC Trucking, Overhead Door, promotional agencies and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Sponsor reserves the right to restrict the local winners to persons whose primary residence is within a 60- mile radius of the KTVI/KPLR’s office. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 30-day period. For prizes over $600.00, individuals are eligible to win only one prize every 6 months regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

CONTEST PERIOD: Contest entries will be accepted beginning at 11:01 am CST on Sept 1, 2017. Entries will be accepted until the published cutoff time for each game as posted on the picks page of this website. All game times listed within the contest’s website are in Central Standard Time (CST). 3. HOW TO PLAY: Select the team that you will believe will be the winner of each pro football regular season and playoff game and predict the score for the winning and losing team for designated the tie-breaker game. You may enter your picks and score predictions until five (5) minutes before the start of each game. If you fail to select a winner for any game, your pick will be the team that was selected by the majority of participants. However, you are not eligible to win a weekly prize if you fail to select a winner for more than one game in a given week, and you are not eligible to win the grand prize unless you complete your picks for each game for at least 11 weeks. The point value for selecting the winner of each game is as follows: Regular Season Games – 1 point

Wild Card and Divisional Playoff Game – 4 points

Conference Finals – 8 points

Championship Game – 16 points If a game is canceled, postponed or forfeited for any reason, or if a game ends in a tie, no points will be awarded for that game.

The times for each game can be found within the “Picks” tab of the contest. All game times listed are Central Standard Time (CST).

The participant with the most points for each week of the pro football regular season will be deemed a weekly prize winner. The participant with the highest total “net score” at the end of the season will be deemed the grand prize winner. A participant’s total “net score” will be determined by subtracting the participant’s four (4) lowest weekly scores from his/her total score for all 21 weeks of the season and playoffs.

In the event of a tie for a weekly prize, the tie breaker will be set forth as follows from among all tied participants: (a) the score from the winning team will be subtracted from the actual score obtained by the winning team, and the difference multiplied by itself, (b) the Score from the losing team will be subtracted from the actual score obtained by the losing team, and the difference is multiplied by itself, (c) the result in (a) is added to the result in (b) to obtain the “Score Approximation.” The participant with the lowest “Score Approximation” will be deemed the winner. If a tie remains, the winner will be selected at random from among those still tied. In the event of a tie for the grand prize, the participant with the lowest total “Score Approximation” for week 21, the championship game, will be declared the winner, then working back through the Score Approximations for each of the preceding weeks.

Participants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and that the decisions of the Sponsor are final and binding on all matters pertaining to the Contest. The Contest ends following the start of the pro football Championship Game.

4. WINNER NOTIFICATION: The Contest winners will be notified by phone call and/or email. Winners must have a valid email address where they can be notified. If a winner is unreachable after seven (7) days, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize to another winner. If Sponsor cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winners are verified.

5. PRIZES: Click here for prizes and the approximate retail values of each prize.

The Promotion Parties reserve the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value. Prizes are non-transferable and no cash equivalent or substitution of prize is offered, except at the sole discretion of the Sponsor.

The Promotion Parties have not made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Any and all warranties and/or guarantees on a prize (if any) are provided only by the manufacturer, and winners agree to look solely to such manufacturers for any such warranty and/or guarantee. Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and may be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.

National Prizes

Weekly – One NFL themed Fathead of the winner’s choosing will be provided to the winner (as specified above) by Fathead, LLC. The approximate retail value of the weekly prize is $89.

Overall – The Grand Prize is a trip for two to Hawaii. Includes airfare from United States and 7 nights lodging in Maui valued at $5,000. Trip must be taken in 2018. Food, gratuity and incidentals not included. Cash prize of $5000 can be substituted for the trip.

PRIZE ACCEPTANCE/RESTRICTIONS: Only one (1) winner per household. Winners are subject to verification by KTVI/KPLR of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00). In order to claim his or her prize, each winner must complete, sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity, and may be required to provide a completed W-9, per Section 9 below. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. No entries from individuals under the age of 18 will be accepted. If a winner is disqualified, Sponsor reserves the right to determine an alternate winner or to not award that winner’s prize at all. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferrable. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation and accommodations, where applicable, and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winners. GENERAL CONDITIONS: By participating in the Contest, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Contest constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law. 8. PRIVACY NOTICE: Information you provide in connection with this contest is subject to Sponsor’s Privacy Policy and will be shared with your local affiliate. 9. TELEPHONE AND DELIVERY DISCLAIMER: Sponsor disclaims all liability for the inability of a participant to complete or continue a telephone call due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, acts beyond Sponsor’s control, or otherwise. Sponsor disclaims all liability for any delays, misdelivery, loss, or failure in the delivery of any item sent by mail, courier, express, electronic transmission, or other delivery method. Sponsor is not responsible for mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including but not limited to failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages, on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website, or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Contest, and any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in or downloading any information necessary to participate in the Contest.

ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT, OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAW. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW AND TO DISQUALIFY ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL FROM PARTICIPATION IN THIS CONTEST OR ANY OTHER CONTEST.

TAXES: Any valuation of the prize(s) stated above is based on available information provided to KTVI/KPLR, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Any person winning over $600.00 in total prizes will receive a 1099 form from Sponsor at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form should be filed with the IRS. Each winner must provide Sponsor with valid identification, and a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for total prizes valued at $600.00 or more, before any prize will be awarded. Sponsor shall have the right, but not the obligation, to require any winner to complete and submit an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until the completed W‑9 form is received. CONDITIONS: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Contest or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, (b) the Contest or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Contest becomes corrupted due to interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service for any reason, or (d) the Contest is otherwise not capable of running as planned. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges, which are final on all matters pertaining to the Contest. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Contest in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Contest shall be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. Sponsor and their advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays. Other than the prizes received by the winner, no entrant shall be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Contest. Sponsor shall have the sole discretion to administer the Contest and interpret and apply the Rules. This Contest is not intended for gambling. If Sponsor determines that an entrant is using the Contest for gambling purposes, such entrant may be disqualified and reported to the authorities. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for: (i) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Contest or in the announcement of the prize(s), (ii) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (iii) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor due to technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (iv) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (v) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Contest, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (vi) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (vii) entries which are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), or (viii) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the application process, including but not limited to postage, are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsor will not issue reimbursement for any expenses.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL THE RELEASED PARTIES BE LIABLE FOR INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, ATTORNEYS’ FEES, OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES.