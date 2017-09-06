San Diego DACA protest draws 1,000

LOS ANGELES (AP) _Irving Uriel Hernandez de la Torre earned a degree in aerospace engineering from San Diego State University in May having paid his own way through school, and he recently landed an internship. But the 22-year-old DACA recipient who came to the U.S. when he was 6 is prepared to return to Mexico if the alternative is separating from his sister, who also has DACA, or his parents, who are in the country illegally.

Hernandez de la Torre acknowledges the risk of immigration authorities having his personal information. He lives with his parents and sister.

He said after addressing about 1,000 people at a rally in downtown San Diego “If they want to find me, they can find me.”

Hernandez de la Torre, whose work permit expires in September 2018, said his employment prospects in the U.S. are limited because many aerospace engineering require citizenship.