Sexual contact between students reported at Metro East summer camp

SHILOH, Il. _Disturbing allegations of inappropriate sexual contact between students at a Metro East summer camp are being investigated this morning. The incidents allegedly happened at the SOAR Summer Camp at Whiteside Elementary School in unincorporated St. Clair County near Swansea.

LaCretia Springfield says her eight year old daughter attended the SOAR Summer Camp at Whiteside.

Springfield says a teacher told her last week that something had gone on involving some of the girls in the program. She says when she asked her daughter what happened, she told her that another girl at the camp had inappropriately touched her and other girls. Specifically, Springfield says her daughter told her that another girl had put her tongue in her mouth and her hands in her pants.

When Springfield asked school officials about the allegations, she says they were aware of the issue. Springfield says he was told weeks ago about a minor incident at the camp but that her daughter wasn`t part of it.

She is now upset, saying she was never told about the severity of this situation.

Peggy Burke, the Superintendent of Whiteside School District 115, issued a statement calling the situation a "student on student incident." The statement reads in part, "School district administration reported the incident to DCFS and the district is cooperating with DCFS and local law enforcement with their investigation of this matter. The school district takes seriously all allegations involving students."

Springfield filed a report with the St. Clair County Sheriff`s Department.

That agency is now among those investigating.