St. Charles officer rear-ended on Highway 370

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A St. Charles police officer is said to be alert and conscious after being rear-ended Wednesday night on Highway 370.

The accident happened on westbound 370 near Elm Street.

The officer was with another officer, who was blocking traffic for a stalled vehicle in the area, when he was struck.

The injured officer and the driver of the vehicle that crashed into his car were taken to a local hospital.

The officer’s K-9 partner was also in the vehicle at the time. The dog was taken to a veterinarian.