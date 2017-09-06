‘Panoramas of the City’ puts you in St. Louis’ past

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A new exhibit at the Missouri History Museum features larger-than-live visuals to help create an immersive experience for visitors.

Photographs captured using specially designed panoramic cameras take center stage in the 6,000 square-foot historical exhibit appropriately named "Panoramas of the City." The unique floor-to-ceiling images show moments in St. Louis history from 1900 to 1950.

The super sized images along with supporting artifacts and interactive media elements help visitors delve into the notable moments in time.

Panoramas of the City is open September 2, 2017 through August 12, 2018. Admission is free.

Learn more about this unique exhibit here: http://mohistory.org/panoramas