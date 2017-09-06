Train with Mike Wayne: Vegan meal ideas from SweetArt Bakeshop & Cafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _It's Tuesday and that means it's time to Train with Mike Wayne. Chef Reine Bayoc, of SweetArt Bakeshop & Cafe, joined the personal trainer to showcase vegan meal ideas.

According to Wayne, most people think vegans pass time by eating bland kale sandwiches or seaweed chips.

He says vegan and or plant based food can be really good and help prevent tragic illnesses like cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

If you've recently watched "What the Health" or you are interested in the vegan lifestyle visit: trainwithmikewayne.com