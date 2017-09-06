UPS trucks with #TaylorSwiftDelivery popping up in many US cities

ST. LOUIS, MO — Special UPS trucks across the country now feature billboards for Taylor Swift’s new album “Reputation.” The company is asking fans to tag pictures on social media with the hashtag # TaylorSwiftDelivery. The delivery company tweets that they will share select pictures with some of their 185,000 followers.

UPS press room states that, “Fans who snap a picture of a decaled UPS package car, at a safe distance, then tag @UPS and share the hashtag #TaylorSwiftDelivery may receive an improved opportunity to buy Taylor Swift concert tickets.” You could also win a prize pack and concert tickets by entering their contest by pre-ordering the album through UPS.

The company’s Twitter account says that the trucks with the Taylor Swift decals were rolled out in Raleigh, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Phoenix, Miami, Seattle, Pittsburgh, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, and St. Louis.

#StLouis, the trucks are now in your city! Take a pic and share w/@UPS and tag #TaylorSwiftDelivery & we may retweet our favs! pic.twitter.com/gr3Y0kLOlw — UPS (@UPS) September 6, 2017

Fans are sharing the pics of the unique delivery vans. Here are some of their tweets:

After days of dropping a series of slithering clues, the Taylor Swift surprise machine has struck again.

The singer has put speculation to rest by announcing she will release a new album called “Reputation” on November 10, according to social media posts.

She is set to unveil a new single from the album Thursday night.

The reveal comes just two days after Swift stirred her passionate fans into a frenzy with cryptic teases featuring a snake on her social media account.

Exactly how her teases tie into her album’s overall theme is not yet clear, but they could be a reference to her complicated history with the animal.

Swift’s post announcing the album also teased some new promotional art, with one photo showing the singer’s face covered in newspaper print.

“Reputation” is set to be the pop star’s sixth studio album.

Her last record, “1989,” was released in 2014 and sold 1.2 million copies in its first week.

The album’s success gave way to a monster tour and an arguably bigger interest in Swift herself, especially her romantic life and alleged feuds with other celebrities.

Swift then took what appeared to be a major break from the limelight, notably taking a longer stretch of time to release her next record. Prior to “Reputation,” Swift released a new album roughly every two years.

Swift found herself back in the public eye earlier this month when she delivered testimony in a trial against a former radio personality who she accused of groping her back in 2013.

Swift won the case and was awarded $1 in damages, a symbolic move.